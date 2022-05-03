John Charles Clark, 74, of Villa Rica, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
He was born on Sept. 16, 1947, in Newburgh, New York, to the late John Francis and Helen Guri Clark.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Richard Clark.
John was an avid music lover, a true audiophile. He spent much of his time listening to records on his premier stereo equipment in his “man cave” and was the go-to person for any music related questions.
He grew up as a military brat, living all over the country, but settled in Massachusetts to raise his family. He and Janet had moved to Georgia after retirement to enjoy the nicer weather and met a wonderful group of people that welcomed them into their circle of friends.
They were able to do some traveling, sightseeing and had frequent social gatherings. He loved being Papa to Isla and Oliver and taking care of his cat, Rocky, who predeceased him in October.
He was a quiet guy that didn’t like to speak up much in crowds but, if you could get him in a one-on-one conversation, you would be privy to his wealth of knowledge and see his sensitive side. He is loved and will be tremendously missed by all who knew him. RIP John, Dad, Papa, husband, brother, cousin, father-in-law and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Park Clark, of Villa Rica; daughter and son-in-law, Heather Clark and Matthew Merrill, of Aptos, California; sons and daughter-in-law, Ryan Clark, of Webster, Massachusetts, and Patrick Clark and Krystal Boyd-Clark, of Wareham, Massachusetts; two grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Jack Metzger, of Severna Park, Maryland; and brother and sister-in-law, David Clark and Lynn Kirschner, of Carbondale, Colorado.
Aquamation services are being provided by Miller Funeral Home.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Sympathies may be expressed at www.miller-funeralhome.com.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Georgia
