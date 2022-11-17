John B. Bailey, Jr., 83, of Douglasville, GA. died Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral, Villa Rica, Georgia.

