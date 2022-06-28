John Anthony “Ant” Allen, 59, of Bowdon, died on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Celebration of life services were held on Tuesday June 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. EDT, at Bethena United Methodist Church, 891 CR 435 in Graham, Ala. with Pastor A. G. Sims as eulogist.
Viewing was on Monday June 27,
2022, from 2-7 p.m.
EDT at the funeral home.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.