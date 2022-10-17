Joseph Ross “Joey” Turley, 56, of Atlanta, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home.
Flowers will be accepted, but those wishing to do so may make donations in Joey’s memory to the Carroll County Animal Shelter, 251 Automation Dr., Carrollton, GA 30117, 770-214-3590.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
