Georgia Public Broadcasting named their high school football coach of the year for the entire state on Thursday, and Carrollton head coach Joey King was their choice after he coached the Trojans to a 7A State Championship appearance in just his second year in the role.
When asked about the honor, King was quick to credit his team and his supporting staff.
"I haven't taken a snap in a while, so I haven't won any games!" King said when asked about the honor. "We have great kids and the best assistant coaches in the state. I'm honored that they thought of me, though."
In an article by the GPB staff, other coaches listed in consideration for the award included the following: Mill Creek’s Josh Lovelady, Daniel “Boone” Williams of Langston Hughes, Ware County’s Jason Strickland, Brett Garvin of Sandy Creek, Thomson’s Michael Youngblood, Richard Fendley of Bowdon, Jamie Abrams of Cedartown, Swainsboro’s Scott Roberts, Darren Alford of Schley County, Josh Niblett of Gainesville, and Wayne County’s Jabo Shaw.
Out of these coaches, the article states that Carrollton was "the only team out of the 16 to reach the State Finals that was not ranked by anybody in the preseason."
King is 93-7 in seven seasons with two state championships, four State Finals appearances and six region titles.
In King's first season as Trojans' head coach in 2021, Carrollton went 12-2, falling to Buford, 21-6, in the 6A state semifinals. That year, they graduated several starters, including current North Carolina State quarterback M.J. Morris.
This year, the Trojans reloaded under King's regime this season, going 14-1 with a state championship appearance as freshman Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis took over the quarterback position.
With many key starters returning from their championship run, King and his Trojans will look to continue their historic success through the offseason and into the 2023 season.
