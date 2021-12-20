Joel Wayne Kelley, 69, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Mr. Kelley was born in Bibb County, Georgia, on April 17, 1952, the son of the late Luther William Kelley and Essie Jane King Kelley.
He was self-employed as a carpenter and a mechanic. He loved antique cars, car shows, camping
and hunting. But
most of all he loved his family.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy “Pat”Ann Hare Kelley; sons, James Michael (Diane) Dishman, of Alaska, Danny Ross Dishman, of Florida; grandchildren, Christopher (Melissa), Stephanie, Steven (Kayla), Kristan (Tony), Charles; great-grandchildren, Lorlai, Haley, Valerie, Natalie, Rebecca, Jayce, Blake, Lainey, Sandler, Brayden; brothers, James Kelley, Dwight Kelley; sisters, Sally Wilson, Mary Rogers, Peggy McWorther; along with several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Luther and Douglas; and a sister, Dorothy.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Pastor Neil Awbrey officiating.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
