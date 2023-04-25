Mr. Joel David Carter, 59 of Temple, GA passed away, Sunday, April 23, 2023.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 25, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. from the J. Collins Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Funeral Service will be conducted Wednesday, April 26, 2023 1 p.m. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Don Rackley officiating. Interment will follow in the Concord Cemetery.
The service will be live streamed on the J. Collins Funeral Home Facebook page.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements
