Updated: September 12, 2023 @ 4:09 pm
Mr. Joe Horace Craven, age 73, of Bremen, Georgia, passed away Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Luke and Brother John Lemmins officiating.
Interment will follow in the Concord Cemetery.
To send condolences, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
