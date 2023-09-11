Mr. Joe Horace Craven, age 73, of Bremen, Georgia, passed away Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.

