Mr. Joe Harm Ramey, age 69, of Temple passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. He was born in Pendergrass, Georgia on Thursday, April 22, 1954. Mr. Ramey was the son of the late, Lee Ramey and the late, Gladys (Anderson) Ramey. In addition to his parents, Mr. Ramey is preceded in death by his son, William Shane Morris.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa (Brewster) Ramey of Temple; five sons and two daughters-in-law, Christopher Ramey of Douglasville, Richard and Velet Ramey of Florida, Jessie and Denise Ramey of Douglasville, Joshua Ramey of Winder, and Matthew Ramey of Temple. Mr. Ramey is also survived by many brothers, sisters, six grandchildren, and a number of other relatives.
