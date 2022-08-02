Joe Gary Bryant, 74 of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
He was born Oct. 2, 1947, in Randolph County, the son of the late Joe Monroe Bryant and the late Myrtis Jacqueline Buchanan Bryant.
He was a carpenter by trade, had worked as a salesman, and was a longtime vendor at the flea market.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Gary Allen Bryant.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Stacy Bryant of Carrollton; grandchildren, Josh Bryant of Knoxville, TN, Destiny Bryant and Christine Bryant of Bremen; step-granddaughter, Courtney Hill of Roanoke, AL; and great-grandchildren, Layden, Kayleigh, Leo, Gauge and Jayce.
In keeping with his wishes, the body will be cremated.
A memorial gathering to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 5 p.m. at Lake Carroll Boat Dock.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
