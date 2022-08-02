Joe Gary Bryant, 74 of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

He was born Oct. 2, 1947, in Randolph County, the son of the late Joe Monroe Bryant and the late Myrtis Jacqueline Buchanan Bryant.

Service information

Aug 27
Memorial
Saturday, August 27, 2022
5:00PM-6:00PM
Lake Carroll Boat Dock
705 N Lakeshore Drive
Carrollton, Georgia 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial begins.

