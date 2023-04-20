Ms. Jocelyn Terry, age 55, of Carrollton, GA died on April 15, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday April 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Universal Faith Deliverance Church, 134 Hodge Rd, Carrollton, GA 30116, Bishop Johnnie Powell, Pastor/Eulogist. Interment will follow at Peaceful Meadows Memorial Cemetery, 86 Hart Rd, Dallas, GA 30157. Viewing will be Friday April 21, 2023 from 2 p.m. -7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Jocelyn Terry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos