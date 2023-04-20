Ms. Jocelyn Terry, age 55, of Carrollton, GA died on April 15, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday April 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Universal Faith Deliverance Church, 134 Hodge Rd, Carrollton, GA 30116, Bishop Johnnie Powell, Pastor/Eulogist. Interment will follow at Peaceful Meadows Memorial Cemetery, 86 Hart Rd, Dallas, GA 30157. Viewing will be Friday April 21, 2023 from 2 p.m. -7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Carrollton man arrested for 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children
- House collapses at Banning Mills
- Kenneth Gardner Sapp
- CID tracks down alleged package thieves
- Carroll County native leads nation in 400m
- Braves earn region title in nightcap thriller
- Villa Rica man killed in I-20 crash
- Whitesburg search yields ACE Unit arrest
- CPD mourns loss of K-9 Kilo
- Jennifer Karen Hartley Cook
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.