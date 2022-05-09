On Wednesday, May 11, the Chamber of Commerce will host an in-person job fair that will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The event will feature small businesses and companies throughout Carroll County and west Georgia with open positions for various jobs, career paths and employment opportunities.
The job fair will take place at City Station, 2115 Maple St. in Carrollton. Job seekers in attendance will have the opportunity to register for a $100 gift card.
“Don’t miss this excellent opportunity to find a perfect job for you,” stated Chamber Vice President Rhyne Owenby in a press release.
The job fair is free. For anyone looking for additional information, call the Chamber of Commerce at 770-832-2446 or email events@carroll-ga.org.
