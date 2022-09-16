Joanie Kay Sparks, 72, of Douglasville, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born on May 29, 1950. She is the daughter of the late Elmer Siler Helton and the late Mary Duff Helton.

Joanie was a hard working lady who loved and cherished her family more than life. She was a woman of strength, the one they could confide in by being their secret keeper and the glue that held their family together. She was well known for her tasty desserts. She also had a strong passion for gospel music, loved to read and had an unwavering faith in God.

