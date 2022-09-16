Joanie Kay Sparks, 72, of Douglasville, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born on May 29, 1950. She is the daughter of the late Elmer Siler Helton and the late Mary Duff Helton.
Joanie was a hard working lady who loved and cherished her family more than life. She was a woman of strength, the one they could confide in by being their secret keeper and the glue that held their family together. She was well known for her tasty desserts. She also had a strong passion for gospel music, loved to read and had an unwavering faith in God.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Delano Sparks, son, Danny Ray Sparks; brother, William Allen Helton and two sisters, Martha Jones and Gilda Freeman and two grandchildren, Jason Oliff and Tina Martin. She is survived by her daughters Kimberly Sparks of Douglasville, Amy and son in law Timothy Mullins of Lithia Springs, and Brenda Sparks of Raleigh, North Carolina; sisters and brothers in law, Eloise and Dennis Repple of Chicago, IL, Penny and Joe Hubbard of Grays Knobs, IN, and Jennifer and Mitchell Wacks of Knoxville, TN; brothers and sisters in law, David and Rebecca Helton of Elizabethtown, KY and James and Tina Helton of El Paso, TX; grandchildren, Rylee, Dakota, Michael, Kymalli, Adam, Melissa, Steven, Ashley, Loyd, Kayla, Phillip, Hayden, Jason Jr., Juliana, Lexy, Alayna, Lukas, Rhett, and Reagan; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel. The funeral will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Message of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311
