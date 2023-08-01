Ms. Joanie Elisha Headrick, age 64, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, passed away July 28, 2023.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 4, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church with Rev. Kevin Ayers officiating. Eulogies will be given by her children, Stanley, Ryan, and Lauren. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be Keith Turner, Brad Turner, Stanley Pethel, Ryan Pethel, Michael Cheatwood, and Matthew Pethel. Interment followed in Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery.
