Ms. Joan Gamble Hurston, age 68; of Carrollton, GA; passed November 10, 2022. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Carrollton Chapel (770) 836-0044
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Dolly Parton still gets starstruck
- Sylvester Stallone has learned to prioritise his family over his career
- Michelle Williams still takes acting lessons
- Gallagher dies aged 76
- Mountain West names Gloria Nevarez new commissioner
- Titans rule out DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle) against Broncos
- Steven Knight on the ‘Rogue Heroes’ of His Follow-Up to ‘Peaky Blinders’
- Temple holds public hearing on capital budget
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder suspect out on bond for alleged rape of same victim
- Missing teen Kaylee Jones located safe
- Carrollton woman denied bond in May incident
- Police: Murder suspect takes own life
- Carroll County marks ballots in 'red'
- Bremen man accused of burglarizing Dollar Saver
- Colleagues mourn officer's death
- VR man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
- Carrollton council approves annexations
- Man arrested after dumping drugs from backpack
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.