Joan Boatright

Joan Clark Boatright, 74, loving mother of two, long-time resident of the Burwell Community located in Carrollton, and adoring wife to husband, Jimmy Boatright, passed away in the evening hours of Wednesday, March 23, 2022, after a lengthy illness.
Joan was born on May 8, 1947, in Georgia to the late Hugh and Helen Clark and grew up surrounded by her large extended family. She had four other siblings and had close relationships with her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Joan was the oldest sister in her immediate family and from an early age was influenced to be a loving and caring woman, always giving her time to others, and she incorporated that into her marriage and eventually motherhood.
She graduated from Mt. Zion High School located in Carroll County, Class of 1965, and during her high school years, she met her husband, Jimmy Boatright, of Bowdon, Georgia, where they quickly fell in love while realizing they both shared an affinity for family resulting in a decision to start one of their own.
The two were married on April 10, 1966, and soon thereafter, they became proud parents to Kimberly Boatright Abbott, Andy Boatright, and eventually proud grandparents to Audrey Grace Abbott.
Jimmy and Joan were approaching being married for 56 years. In the course of her marriage, Joan embraced motherhood and was a life-long companion to her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Joan was absolutely thrilled about the notion of becoming a grandmother for the first time in 2008 and her family growing larger.
In her free time, Joan loved to read novels and she especially loved to sing, a trait inherited by her beautiful granddaughter, Audrey. Her favorite flower was the jonquil, a sunny yellow-blooming flower that mirrored her happy disposition as well as her resilient spirit.
Joan worked professionally for many years in relationship banking at Trust Company where she developed lifelong friendships within the community as well as with a very special group of co-workers. A great conversationalist with a very good sense of humor, sometimes called ‘Clark Humor,’ her life was about people and she accumulated countless friends with ease.
Joan retired from banking after 36 years of service. Throughout her life, Joan was a woman with an active and vibrant faith. She enjoyed attending church services and she greatly enjoyed ministering with music, often singing solos and finding fellowship in the company of others who enjoyed making music together to glorify her Savior. Joan was a beautiful and nurturing soul that sacrificed for her family and loved deeply.
Joan is survived by her husband, Jimmy Boatright; daughter, Dr. Kimberly Abbott of Gainesville, Florida; son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Teresa Boatright of Muscadine, Alabama; granddaughter, Audrey Grace Abbott; and grandsons, Levi and Mason Holt. She is also survived by two brothers and their wives, Mark and Sue Clark of Carrollton, Alan Clark of Birmingham, Alabama, as well as a sister and brother-in-law Sloan and Janice Barrow of Mt. Zion.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh Clark and Helen Moore Clark Williams of Carroll County; her sister, Marianne Clark of Bowdon; as well as Ruth and Ralph Moore and Pearl and Comer Clark, her grandparents of Carroll County. A very special and additional precedent was her beloved dog, Spunky.
The family received visitors on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at Rainwater Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at Rainwater Funeral Home on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Corky Adison officiating. Pallbearers were Brad Reaves, Larry McIntyre, Curtis Pope, John Driver, Greg Yates and Matt Eidson. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Johnston, Dennis Marlow, Steve Ballenger, Levi and Mason Holt, Sammy Horton, John Ballenger and Curt Eidson.
Following the service, internment was at Shiloh Methodist Church located at 305 Davenport Mill Road in Carrollton.
Flowers are appreciated and donations may also be made to Shiloh Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.
