Mrs. Joan Alice Edwards, age 84 of Buchanan, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2021.
She was born June 3, 1937, in Felton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Lonzo Stephen Garner and the late Inez Wells Garner. She served for 13 years as Deputy Clerk Superior Court of Haralson County, retired from Georgia Department of Family and Children’s Services after 10 years of service, and later worked as a greeter at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen. Mrs. Joan was a member of First Baptist Church in Bremen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Edwards; son, John Edwards, and sister, Charlotte Ureksoy.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Robbie Edwards of Buchanan, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Neva and Gary Ayer of Adairsville, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Sharon Edwards of Bremen, Georgia; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Carole Garner and Roger and Cherrie Garner, all of Buchanan, Georgia; brother-in-law, Ersin Ureksoy of Tampa, Florida; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, July 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Hightower Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Richard Brannon and Dr. Allen Wilburn officiating. Music will be rendered by Martha Hardin. Interment will follow in Edwards Cemetery.
The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Chase Carroll, Clint Carroll, Logan Edwards, Alex Edwards, David Edwards, Jeremy Owens, and Robert P. Edwards III. The visitation ladies of Hightower Funeral Home will be seated as honorary pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 5-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers: If desired, donations may be made to the music program, First Baptist Church, Bremen, Georgia.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.