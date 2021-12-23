Mrs. Jo Brown Hart, 83, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 14, 1938, in Heflin, Alabama, to the late Ivan Neal and Era McGriff Chandler.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, C.W. Hart and brother, Don Chandler.
Jo graduated from Cleburne County High School in 1957 where she was a majorette and played the French Horn. She went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree from Jacksonville State University and a Master’s Degree from Florida State University.
She was a teacher for many years and retired from the Haralson County School System.
Jo also had a gift for arts and crafts. She enjoyed painting, crocheting, and designing jewelry. In 1971, she and CW founded Hart’s Jewelry and Gifts in Tallapoosa, where it has operated for 50 years.
She was an animal lover and assisted with the Lucky Paws Humane Society in Tallapoosa and was a long time member of the Dogwood Garden Club.
Jo was a devoted member of the Tallapoosa First United Methodist Church, singing in their Chancellor Choir and serving in the United Methodist Women’s Organization for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Gordon Norton; daughter, Annice Wycoff, of Tallapoosa; sons and daughters-in-law, Mike Brown and Billie Jane Gossage, of Whitesburg, Georgia, Jeff and Jessica Hart, of Tallapoosa, and Steve and Tammy Hart, of Canton, Georgia; grandchildren, Ethan Brown, Emily Brown, Andrew Wycoff, Nick Wycoff, Brittany Chapman, Natasha Cato, Alexis Hart, and Averee Hart; five great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Juanita Chandler, of Tallapoosa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Dec. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Tallapoosa First United Methodist Church with Pastor Karon Compton officiating. A eulogy was given by Ethan Brown. Music was provided by Amy Cole, Edd Saxon, Lynn Cole, Christa Ray, and Nancy Allen. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Ethan Brown, Andrew Wycoff, Nick Wycoff, Chase Davis, Larry Davis, and Edd Saxon. Honorary pallbearers were Kenny Carnes, Duel Bowling, and Calvis Bowling.
Interment followed in Hollywood Cemetery.
Share your memories online at www.miller-funeralhome.com.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Georgia.
