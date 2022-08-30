Jo Ann Ayers Proctor, 81, of Douglasville, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
She was born Feb. 17, 1941, in Temple, daughter of the late Melvin and Helen Ayers of Villa Rica. Mrs. Proctor was very family oriented and kind hearted, she also enjoyed hosting family events and holiday gatherings. She was a strong woman who was kind hearted and had a special love for her church.
She is survived by her husband, Clarence Proctor; sons, David (Ronnie) Proctor, Steve (Sharon) Proctor, both of Douglasville; brother, Larry Ayers of Carrollton; grandchildren, Tiffany, Taylor, Luke and Lane; great-grandchildren, Brandon and Brylin; and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville at 11 a.m. with Preacher Matt Johnson and Preacher Melvin Bryant officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
