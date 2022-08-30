Jo Ann Ayers Proctor, 81, of Douglasville, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.

She was born Feb. 17, 1941, in Temple, daughter of the late Melvin and Helen Ayers of Villa Rica. Mrs. Proctor was very family oriented and kind hearted, she also enjoyed hosting family events and holiday gatherings. She was a strong woman who was kind hearted and had a special love for her church.

