Ms. Jo A. Pate, age 84, of Carrollton, GA died on October 20, 2022. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Charlie Puth has is 'in love' with his mystery girlfriend
- Reba McEntire was 'very self-centred' before she became a mother
- Emily Ratajkowski is feeling 'all the emotions' after splitting from Sebastian Bear-McClard
- Khloe Kardashian wants a boob job
- ‘V/H/S’ Franchise: Ranking All of the Segments & Movies
- Woman charged, accused of freeing swarm of bees on deputies
- Your Complete 2022 Lineup of TV Holiday Movies on Hallmark, Lifetime & More
- ‘Chicago P.D.’s Jesse Lee Soffer Returning to Direct in Season 10
Most Popular
Articles
- Parker Farley
- Three charged with murder after brutal beating
- Verbal dispute turns physical leading to gunshot
- Senator makes campaign stop in Carrollton, denies evictions claims
- Jim Polzin: The Packers' hole got deeper. Can Matt LaFleur dig them out of it?
- Woman rewarded for help in solving arson case
- Thomas Ray & Karestin Lynn Honeycutt Turner
- Buchanan man allegedly threatens victim with rifle
- CCSO looking for runaway teen
- Kemp leading Abrams by double digits; Warnock and Walker tied
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.