Master Jiyale Zy’mir Dobbs, son of Tatiyanna Dobbs and Temaj Hunt of Cedartown died on August 25, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday September 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Galilee Baptist Church 136 Galilee Rd. Cedartown, GA 30125. Interment will follow at Rockmart Memorial Garden, Rockmart, GA. Viewing will be Friday September 9, 2022 from 2-6 PM , with the family receiving friends from 6-7 PM at the funeral home. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

