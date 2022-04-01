Jimmy Yates

Jimmy G. Yates, 84, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
He was born on Oct. 31, 1937, in Bowdon, the son of the Emanuel Boyd Yates and Willie Mae Arrington Yates.
Jimmy retired from the Ford Motor Company after 31 years of service. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy E. Ledbetter; second wife, Frances Phillips Yates; son, Danny Phillips; brother, E.B. Yates Jr.; two infant brothers; and an infant sister.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Louise Ann Rush Yates; children, Danny and Sandra Yates, Keith Yates and Julie Hamilton; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Eastside Baptist Church with Bro. Gary Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
