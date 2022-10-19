Jimmy Wayne Palmer, 87, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on October 17, 2022.

Jimmy was born on June 18, 1935 in Ranburne, Alabama to the late Marvin and Nellie Faye Palmer. He was the owner of D&P Mechanical Contractors and worked for many years in commercial heating and air. For over 30 years, Jimmy also served as pastor at many churches in Georgia and Alabama. However, upon retiring, he returned to be an active member of his home church, Sardis Baptist Church.

