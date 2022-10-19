Jimmy Wayne Palmer, 87, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on October 17, 2022.
Jimmy was born on June 18, 1935 in Ranburne, Alabama to the late Marvin and Nellie Faye Palmer. He was the owner of D&P Mechanical Contractors and worked for many years in commercial heating and air. For over 30 years, Jimmy also served as pastor at many churches in Georgia and Alabama. However, upon retiring, he returned to be an active member of his home church, Sardis Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Colton White; his sister, Glenda Harris; and eight infant brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Zana Davis Palmer; his son, Dwayne (Melinda) Palmer; his daughters, Donna (Shelley) Palmer and Becky (Greg) Brock; his grandchildren, Lauren (Shannon) White, Ben (Jen) Palmer, Aleah (Scott) Stinson, Josh (Ashley) Brock, and Lacey (Thomas) Evans; and his great-grandchildren, Emma Lee, Zeke, Maddie Grace, Grayson, Kori Bo, and Zoe Rae.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Sardis Baptist Church. Bro. Darnell Teal will officiate. Music will be provided by the church choir and Mr. Julian Smith. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Prior to the services on Tuesday, the family will receive friends at the church from noon till 2:00 p.m.
For those wishing to do so, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Association (www.lung.org).
The family would also offer sincere appreciation to Sacred Journey Hospice for the compassionate care they gave to Mr. Palmer.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
