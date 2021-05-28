Jimmy Pearson

Jimmy “Papa” Pearson, 74, of Carrollton, met his Lord and Savior face to face on May 26, 2021.
He was born on Dec. 19, 1946, in Dallas, Georgia, son of the late Enoch Warner Pearson and the late Fannie Lou Henderson Pearson. He was a faith member of Fullerville Baptist Church in Villa Rica and traveled the world as a gospel singer with The Diplomats.
He loved golf, horses, western movies, scary movies, grilling, yardwork and spending time with friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by four half-brothers and three half-sisters.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Rita Williams Pearson, of Carrollton; his children, Rhonda and Ty Tavalez, of Dallas, and Corey and Heather Pearson, of Bremen; grandchildren, Zachary and Hannah Stephens, of Las Vegas, Devin Tavalez, of Dallas, Audree Pearson, of Bremen, and Sydney Tavalez, of Dallas; two great-grandchildren, Kyla Stephens, and Grady Stephens, both of Las Vegas; sister, Wanda Henderson, of Rome, Georgia; two nephews and two nieces.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 29, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Mill Town Music Hall. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. with Rev. Shane Parrott, Rev. David Smith, and Rev. Robert Schrader officiating. Interment will follow in Melrose Hills Memorial Park in Villa Rica with Mitch Cash, Rodney Shirley, Kevin Cooke, Zach Stephens, Devin Tavalez, Jason Singleton, Timmy Stephens, and Pat Barker serving as pallbearers: Honorary pallbearers will be Zach Flowers, Chuck Profit, Eric Profit, Joe Brown, Butch Owens, Jordan Hamby, Tim Stephens, Harold Reed, Matt Dibler, and Lamar Newton.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
