Updated: March 9, 2023 @ 11:21 am
Jimmy Max Warren, 63 of Temple passed away suddenly on March 8, 2023.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, March 11, 2023 between the hours of 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
No services are scheduled.
Please share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
