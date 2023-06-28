Dimitrios “Jimmy” Karaberis passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully in his sleep. Jimmy was born on July 17, 1942 to Alexandros and Lambrini Karaberis in Strouni, Greece.

The oldest of four siblings, he left school after only a few years of formal education to begin working at a young age to help support his family who had been affected by the German Occupation of Greece during World War II. A self made man, Jimmy apprenticed with a baker in Athens, Greece which led him to later become a restaurant owner in Massachusetts and later in Georgia. At the age of 18, Jimmy began his compulsory military service during the Vietnam War. It is through his service and attachment to the NATO forces that he received specialized training in Coronado and was stationed at the submarine base in New London, Connecticut. Following his service, he emigrated to the United States. In 1968 he married Despina Stoupis; they had three children together.