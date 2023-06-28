Dimitrios “Jimmy” Karaberis passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully in his sleep. Jimmy was born on July 17, 1942 to Alexandros and Lambrini Karaberis in Strouni, Greece.
The oldest of four siblings, he left school after only a few years of formal education to begin working at a young age to help support his family who had been affected by the German Occupation of Greece during World War II. A self made man, Jimmy apprenticed with a baker in Athens, Greece which led him to later become a restaurant owner in Massachusetts and later in Georgia. At the age of 18, Jimmy began his compulsory military service during the Vietnam War. It is through his service and attachment to the NATO forces that he received specialized training in Coronado and was stationed at the submarine base in New London, Connecticut. Following his service, he emigrated to the United States. In 1968 he married Despina Stoupis; they had three children together.
Jimmy was a life-long member of the Greek Orthodox Church and was very proud to be an American of Greek descent. He was extremely civic minded and volunteered his time to a number of community organizations during his lifetime. For several years, Jimmy and Despina opened their home to a number of families in need that had immigrated to the United States and helped them obtain their citizenship, housing, and employment. When his children were young, he volunteered as Vice President of the Parent Advisory Program for International Students at his children’s school in Worcester, Massachusetts. After relocating to Georgia, Jimmy spent over 25 years serving the residents of Haralson and Carroll Counties as the owner of The Grapevine and The Greek Corner restaurants. He loved his customers and enjoyed introducing people to Greek food and sharing aspects of his culture with others. For several years, he worked in conjunction with the University of West Georgia’s International Student Organization, along with his good friend, the late Dr. Havey, and employed college students from many different countries at his restaurant. These students were welcomed to join his family for holiday meals, church services, and special occasions, while they were far from home and their own families. Additionally, he was proud to be a Veteran of the Navy, and he volunteered, along with his good friend, Joe Biggers, helping other veterans access services they needed through the Veterans’ Administration. Jimmy fiercely loved his family and cherished spending time with them.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Despina; his father and mother-in-law, Athanasios and Georgia Stoupis, his brothers and sisters-in-law, Vassilios Stoupis, Maria Stoupis, Petro Tatsis, and Vangellis Kotrotsou; and his nephew, Arthur Stoupis.He is survived by his children, George (Tina) Karaberis; Lambrini Karaberis (Randy Moore) ; and Alexandros Karaberis; his grandchildren; Samantha, Zoe, Alexa, Maria, and Lilly Karaberis; his siblings, Stella Tatsis, Nick (Anastasia) Karaberis, and Maria Kotrotsou; his sister-in- law, Maria (Fooad)
Gabriel;14 nieces and nephews, and a number of other family members and friends to include Tina’s mother, Ruth Bostick..
The family will receive friends at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen, GA. on Saturday, July 1, 2023 between 9:00 am -10:30 am following a Greek Orthodox Mass will be held at 11:00 am in The Hightower Funeral Home Chapel with Father Paul Kaplanis presiding.
Interment will be at Hollywood Cemetery in Tallapoosa, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to the Haralson County Veterans’ Association. 71 Riverside Dr. Tallapoosa, Ga 30176
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
