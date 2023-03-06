Jimmy Fordham

Mr. Jimmy Fordham, age 83 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on March 3, 2023. He was born January 22, 1940, in Cleburne County, Alabama, the son of the late William Luther Fordham and the late Evelyn Marlow Fordham.

Jimmy graduated from Mt. Zion High School and at age 16 began working as a bag boy at Colonial Stores Grocery on Adamson Square. Later, the store moved to Rome Street as Big Star where actress Susan Hayward was a frequent shopper. Throughout his 57 years, he worked his way up to Assistant Manager and then Manager. Eventually, working with Foodmax, Southern Family and Brunos. After retiring in 2013, he continued to work at Ingles in Carrollton until his health failed.

Service information

Mar 7
Visitation
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
1:30AM-3:00PM
New Beginnings Church of God
504 Newnan Road
Carrollton, Ga 30117
Mar 7
Service
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
3:00PM-4:00PM
New Beginnings Church of God
504 Newnan Road
Carrollton, Ga 30117
