Mr. Jimmy Fordham, age 83 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on March 3, 2023. He was born January 22, 1940, in Cleburne County, Alabama, the son of the late William Luther Fordham and the late Evelyn Marlow Fordham.
Jimmy graduated from Mt. Zion High School and at age 16 began working as a bag boy at Colonial Stores Grocery on Adamson Square. Later, the store moved to Rome Street as Big Star where actress Susan Hayward was a frequent shopper. Throughout his 57 years, he worked his way up to Assistant Manager and then Manager. Eventually, working with Foodmax, Southern Family and Brunos. After retiring in 2013, he continued to work at Ingles in Carrollton until his health failed.
He was a faithful member, church prayer elder and deacon at New Beginnings Church of God in Carrollton. He loved his family and loved spending time with them. Especially loved his grandsons and treasured his time with them. Also, the two grand dogs, Daisy and Bandit. Daisy would lay with him for hours. He also enjoyed yard work and collecting coins. He and Erlene enjoyed many road trips with their two sisters and brothers-in-law.
Jimmy leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 58 years, Erlene Braggs Fordham; sons and daughters-in-law: Stephen & Eileen Fordham of Buchanan, Georgia, and Tim & Melanie Fordham of Carrollton, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, Bill & Julia Fordham of Bowdon, Georgia; grandchildren: Brayden Fordham and Kasen Fordham, both of Carrollton, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 3:00 pm from New Beginnings Church with Pastor Scott Crowe and Pastor Garry Tanner officiating.
Interment will follow in the Bowdon Church of God Cemetery
with Brayden Fordham, Kasen Fordham, Larry Braggs, Donald Phillips, Danny Farmer, and Logan Hill serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 p.m. until the hour of service.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Ginger, Heather and Ashley with Amedisys Hospice for the loving care they supplied to Jimmy in his last months.
