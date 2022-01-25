Jimmy Fambro,
63, of Roopville, passed away on
Friday evening, Jan. 21, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Feb. 6, 1958, in Atlanta, the son of
the late Johnny Benjamin Fambro
and the late Sadie Ruth Murphy Mertens.
Jimmy retired from Reeves Supply Company, where he had worked as a shipping manager, and he was a member of Holy Ground Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, who raised him, Shirley and Annie Maude Murphy; brothers, LaVern Murphy, Kenneth Murphy and Walter Mertens; and two grandsons, Blakley Allen Fambro and Levi Lingerfelt.
Jimmy leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Reba Peppers Fambro; children, Jeffery and Jennifer Peppers, Melissa and Buddy Morris, Destine Fambro and Jody Wade, and Zachory Fambro and Chelsea Snell; sisters, Darlene Duncan, Brenda Burroughs, Angie Rabren and Pamela Garrett; brother and sister-in-law, Delton and Kym Blair; grandchildren, Michaela Peppers, Camden Peppers, Bryson Peppers, Ethan Watters,
Wesley Dusenbury, Logan Lingerfelt, Brantlee Morris,
Allee Morris, Mason Griffin and Joey
Wade; great-grandchild, Bentlee Fambro; and a number of nieces
and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Kelly Runels officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from noon until the time of service.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
