Jimmy David Jackson, 83, of Abbeville, S.C., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Rainey Hospice House.
Born July 16, 1939, in Carroll County, he was the son of the late Claude Jackson and Connie Mae Jacobs Jackson. He was also preceded in death by one sister.
Jimmy was the retired owner of Big Rock Refractories in Tucker. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed gardening and taking his pontoon on the lake. He was a faithful member of Gethsemane Baptist Temple where he formerly served as a trustee.
He is survived by his wife, Annette Williams Jackson; sons, Doyle Jackson (Robyn) and Doug Jackson (Alice); sisters, Betty Sue Wilson and Dorothy Butler; grandchildren, Nicki Fenley and Dana Jackson; and great-grandchildren, Emma, Wyatt, Lawson, Jocelyn and Jackson.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Gethsemane Baptist Temple with the Rev. Sam Duncan officiating. Burial will follow at New Silver Brook Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gethsemane Baptist Temple, P.O. Box 13228, Anderson, S.C. 29624.
