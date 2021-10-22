Jimmy Brown Sr., 48, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Oct. 5, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Viewing will be on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
