Mrs. Jimmie Lou Chism Dobbs age 83 of Villa Rica passed August 6, 2022.
Home Going Service will be held Saturday August 13, 2022, 3:00pm at Bethsaida Baptist Church Villa Rica.
Updated: August 11, 2022 @ 6:34 pm
Mrs. Jimmie Lou Chism Dobbs age 83 of Villa Rica passed August 6, 2022.
Home Going Service will be held Saturday August 13, 2022, 3:00pm at Bethsaida Baptist Church Villa Rica.
Rev. Terry McCoy offering and eulogy.
Interments, Meadow Brooks Garden Villa Rica
Viewing of remains, Friday August 12, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Alfred F. Wilson Funeral Home 116 Cleghorn St Villa Rica GA 30180
