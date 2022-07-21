I’ll be preaching a lot in the next two months. Since I don’t have regular Sunday pulpit responsibilities, I’m available to fill in for my friends. This Sunday the Baptists have invited me to fill in for their vacationing preaching. I’m glad the Baptists let their preachers, and more importantly, their preacher’s family, have a vacation. Pastors are sort of on call 24/7, and that means that their families sometimes experience the disruption of pastoral emergencies. God’s call doesn’t operate 9-5, M-F, and neither do heart attacks, suicides, and fires. Pastors may be the only emergency responders who don’t work by shift. We just show up when called, night or day. It’s truly a calling and a privilege like no other. So when a pastor goes on vacation, I’m glad to help out.
Then I’ll preach a couple of Sundays for two of my Wesley Woods chaplain friends who are both going on different cruises. You might remember that I went on my first cruise in May, but I’m still a little jealous. I went to Disney’s little Caribbean Island for a day. One of the chaplains is going down the Danube for a week, and the other is going to Alaska. Again, I’m so glad to help out so they can get away.
After that I’ll spend a couple of Sundays with my Presbyterian friends. They are without a pastor at the moment, and since they’ve watched me grow from a baby pastor to something resembling a woman of wisdom, I’m honored they invited me to bring a word. After almost 15 years of Vacation Bible School together, I bet they can still sing “Pharoah, Pharoah” with hand motions. I look forward to seeing some old friends and meeting some new ones.
The point is that I love this community where I’ve been a pastor for 27 years. Now doesn’t that make you feel old! I love that I’ve had the privilege of preaching and teaching and breaking bread with so many churches because our love for God and God’s people is bigger than any denominational walls. I appreciate the openness of two Baptist preachers to all the clergywomen in the community. Steve Davis and Jimmy Gentry went out of their way to invite and include us through their time in ministry, and their successors have continued that hospitality. It may be that at least one little girl saw that women could be called by God to preach and knew she could go and talk with her pastor about it. I truly love that I’ve spent time worshipping and serving with my African-American brothers and sisters and that one time, the lay leader at the Methodist Hispanic service translated the sermon in my ear. He showed me the love of Christ and the power of the Holy Spirit. The joy of connecting across our community with people in different churches reminds me that Christ cannot be contained in a building or a creed or a style of worship or even a particular tradition or language.
Whenever I have the joy of preaching or worshipping outside my home congregation, I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a guest and receive the love of God from strangers (and old friends). It reminds me that when I’m back home, it is my turn to extend a welcome, to look after those who may find themselves strangers in the pew or chair, and to let them know that they are honored guests. It takes some courage to show up on a Sunday morning in a strange church, even when you are the invited preacher. You just don’t know how it’s going to go. It takes a lot more courage to walk through the doors of a place of worship where you don’t really know people or understand the rituals and aren’t even sure you believe what they believe. To welcome the stranger with grace is an act of hospitality all churches need to practice. No one is more important on a given Sunday than the stranger who joins us to worship God. They might be Jesus in disguise, and we might just be the Jesus they need to feel welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.