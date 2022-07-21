I’ll be preaching a lot in the next two months. Since I don’t have regular Sunday pulpit responsibilities, I’m available to fill in for my friends. This Sunday the Baptists have invited me to fill in for their vacationing preaching. I’m glad the Baptists let their preachers, and more importantly, their preacher’s family, have a vacation. Pastors are sort of on call 24/7, and that means that their families sometimes experience the disruption of pastoral emergencies. God’s call doesn’t operate 9-5, M-F, and neither do heart attacks, suicides, and fires. Pastors may be the only emergency responders who don’t work by shift. We just show up when called, night or day. It’s truly a calling and a privilege like no other. So when a pastor goes on vacation, I’m glad to help out.

Then I’ll preach a couple of Sundays for two of my Wesley Woods chaplain friends who are both going on different cruises. You might remember that I went on my first cruise in May, but I’m still a little jealous. I went to Disney’s little Caribbean Island for a day. One of the chaplains is going down the Danube for a week, and the other is going to Alaska. Again, I’m so glad to help out so they can get away.

