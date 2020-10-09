Jessie Davis, 74, of Bowdon, Georgia, died on Oct. 3, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton, Georgia. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing was on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
