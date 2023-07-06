Ms. Jessica Jane Jenkins, age 76, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
She was born on December 30, 1946 in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Robert Phillip Jenkins and Jane Luck Jenkins.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 4:59 pm
Ms. Jessica Jane Jenkins, age 76, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
She was born on December 30, 1946 in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Robert Phillip Jenkins and Jane Luck Jenkins.
Ms. Jenkins was a 1965 graduate of Carrollton High School. She obtained BA and MEd degrees from West Georgia College. Jessica taught special education for over 30 years in grades elementary through high school. Her career began in the Carrollton City Schools and later she taught in the Marietta City Schools until her retirement. She was a member of Georgia Association of Educators, Carrollton First United Methodist Church and had served as a counselor with Breakthru House.
Survivors include cousins, Jane Cook, Luck Cook, Bill Cook, Tom Cook, Caroline Summerlin, Vason Summerlin, John Summerlin, Brantley Summerlin, Kathleen Summerlin; special friends, Kathy and David Howell, Hugh Williams and Paul Hulsing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Susan J. Duncan and an infant child.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 7, 2023 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Almon Funeral Home.
A graveside service and interment will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 10:30 am in Fairburn City Cemetery, Fairburn, GA with Dr. Dick Ingle and Mr. Bill Carter officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation, Kids First Fund, 106 Trojan Drive, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.