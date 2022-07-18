We respectfully announce the passing of Jessica Fisher, 39, of Powder Springs, on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 12 p.m. at the South Cobb Community Center, 620 Lions Club Drive, Mableton. Viewing will be on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 2-7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel, 8312 Dallas Hwy, Douglasville. Interment will be private.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.