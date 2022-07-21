We respectfully announce the passing of Ms. Jessica Fisher, age 39, of Powder Springs, Ga. on July 03, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday July 23, 2022, noon at the South Cobb Community Center, 620 Lions Club Drive, Mableton, Ga. Viewing will be Friday July 22, 2022 from 2-7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel, 8312 Dallas Hwy, Douglasville Ga. Interment Private. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
