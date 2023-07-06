Jesse W. Jackson

Jesse W. Jackson, age 79, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. He was born on September 1, 1943, in Bowdon, Georgia, the son of the late Cliff Jackson and Alice “A.V.” Ayers Jackson.

Jesse retired from Southwire in 2015 after working for 42 years as a driver for the company. He was a loving husband, a devoted father, and an exceptional grandfather. His number one joy in life was spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed gardening, tending to his chickens, taking trips to the beach and mountains, and was a self-proclaimed grill master. Jesse was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church and attended Harmony Baptist Church when he was physically able.

