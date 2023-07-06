Jesse W. Jackson, age 79, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. He was born on September 1, 1943, in Bowdon, Georgia, the son of the late Cliff Jackson and Alice “A.V.” Ayers Jackson.
Jesse retired from Southwire in 2015 after working for 42 years as a driver for the company. He was a loving husband, a devoted father, and an exceptional grandfather. His number one joy in life was spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed gardening, tending to his chickens, taking trips to the beach and mountains, and was a self-proclaimed grill master. Jesse was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church and attended Harmony Baptist Church when he was physically able.
In addition to his parents, Jesse was welcomed into heaven by his siblings, Josephine Fletcher, Beatrice Brown, Louise Bradley, Martha Issac, James Jackson, Tommy Jackson, Rachel Johnson, Jayne Toney, and John Jackson.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 59 years, Betty Fowler Jackson; daughters & sons-in-law, Trina & Doug Browning and Tammy & Thomas Morrison; grandsons, Jeremy Browning, Alex Morrison, and Ethan Morrison; brother & sisters-in-law, Howard & Sharon Jackson, Louise Jackson, Sara Jackson, and Dianne Jackson; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 7, 2023, at 4:00 PM from the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home, with Rev. Ronnie Nations and Rev. Anthony Puckett officiating. Interment will follow in the Carrollton City Cemetery, with the following gentleman serving as pallbearers: Scott Jackson, Larry Brown, Dave Langley, Steve Harper, Gary Bradley, and Jeff Horton.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 2:00 PM until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Jesse Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.