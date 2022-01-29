Jesse Jackson “ Jack” Camp, Sr., 84, of Bremen, Georgia, died on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.
Interment will follow the service at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements
