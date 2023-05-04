Jesse Harold Ivester died on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Harold was born in Stephens County, Ga on February 3, 1940 to Jesse Loyd and Cora Lee James Ivester. He grew up in Toccoa, graduating from Toccoa High School in 1958. He attended Georgia Institute of Technology, participating in the co-op program at Lockheed and received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering. In 1965 he married Janice Jackson Ivester, with whom he shared 57 years together until her death last year. Together they raised three boys in Smyrna, relocating to Alpharetta and later to Janice’s hometown of Carrollton. In each of these communities they formed deep friendships and served through church and volunteer activities. At Lockheed, Harold worked in the Advanced Development Lab, designing aircraft communication and control systems. In 1974 he co-founded Solid State Systems, through which he pioneered computer-based energy management systems and developed one of the first digital PBX phone systems. In 1989 he co-founded H I Solutions, continuing to manufacture building automation systems for commercial and industrial facilities.
Throughout his life, Harold maintained a strong faith in God, and a commitment to loving and serving those around him. He was a support and encouragement to all who knew him.
