Jesse Bell

Mr. Jesse Gilford Bell, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather went Heaven-bound on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the age of 96.

Mr. Bell was born on February 15, 1926, the son of the late Gilford and Pearl Brown Bell in Roopville, Georgia. He was a veteran, proudly serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII on the USS Case DD-370. His vocation was working at Lockheed Aircraft Company in Marietta, Georgia for 33 years. He was a Flight Line Mechanic and Executive Flight Operations aircraft mechanic.

Service information

Oct 2
Visitation
Sunday, October 2, 2022
1:30PM-3:00PM
Roopville Baptist Church
18 Old Franklin St.
Roopville, GA 30170
Oct 2
Funeral Service
Sunday, October 2, 2022
3:00PM
Roopville Baptist Church
18 Old Franklin St.
Roopville, GA 30170
