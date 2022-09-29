Jesse Bell

Bowdon Red Devils - TJ Harvison - Rushed for four TDs and had a long fumble recovery return in a 55-27 win over Temple.

Bremen Blue Devils - Aiden Price - Rushed for two touchdowns and passed for a touchdown in a 37-6 region win over Ridgeland.

Carrollton Trojans - Kiyun Cofer - Caught five passes for 130 yards and two TDs in a 56-28 win over Hillgrove.

Carrollton Trojans - Bryce Hicks - Rushed for 174 yards and three TDs on 14 carries including a long run of 52 yards in a 56-28 win over Hillgrove.

Vote

View Results