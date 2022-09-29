Jesse Bell

Mr. Jesse Gilford Bell, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather went Heaven-bound on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the age of 96.
Mr. Bell was born on February 15, 1926, the son of the late Gilford and Pearl Brown Bell in Roopville, Georgia. He was a veteran, proudly serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII on the USS Case DD-370. His vocation was working at Lockheed Aircraft Company in Marietta, Georgia for 33 years. He was a Flight Line Mechanic and Executive Flight Operations aircraft mechanic.
He was a member of Roopville Baptist Church in his childhood and youth and returned upon retirement actively serving as deacon. He also was an active member of Crestview Baptist Church in Marietta, Georgia and Centralhatchee First Baptist Church in Heard County, Georgia continuing serving as deacon and actively involved with many mission projects.
Mr. Bell had many interests, hobbies, and special skills. He enjoyed travel in his airplane and seeing north, south, east, and west United States from his camper. Jesse and Doris enjoyed an annual trip to the Oshkosh Air Venture show for 50 years. He was a vegetable gardener and maintained a small grove of pecan, pear, apple trees and grapes. He also was a beekeeper, cattle farmer, and operated his own grist mill.
Mr. Bell was a master in woodworking, construction, and a licensed plumber and electrician. He enjoyed photography and built his own dark room.
Mr. Bell was active in his community belonging to several clubs and organizations. He served in the Civil Air Patrol, Marietta, Georgia. He recently received a 70 year Masonic apron, being a member with the Cherokee Lodge 013 (Marietta), Goshen Lodge 71 (Roopville), and Centralhatchee Lodge 403.
Mr. Bell and his wife, Doris, were actively and passionately involved with the EAA Young Eagle Program. They volunteered beginning in 1992 giving flights to 341 young people over a 14 year period, introducing them to the world of aviation.
Mr. Bell has been especially recognized with Awards and Special Articles. In April 2017 he was awarded the top two FAA awards; the Wright Brothers “Master Pilot” and the Charles Taylor “Master Mechanic”. Each award requires at least 50 years of safe flight and working career in aviation mechanics with no violations. He was the first to receive both awards in West Georgia area and 3rd recipient in the state of Georgia. He was featured in the West Georgia Living Magazine February 2016 recalling his WWII experiences and has shared his story as Speaker at the Carroll County Historical Society. An interview recording his aviation interest has been archived on Timeless Voices found on EAA.org website.
Survivors include daughter, Kay Bell Arnold of Roopville; son and daughter-in-law, Don and Terri Bell of Gilbert, South Carolina; grandchildren, Tonya (Paul) Breedlove, Jessica (John) Petters; great grandchildren, Gavin and Kayla Breedlove, John Curtis, Catherine, Jack, Caleb, Clara Grace Petters. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 73 ½ years, Doris Walker Bell and grandson, Curtis Gilford Bell.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Roopville Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Interment will be in the Roopville City Cemetery with military honors provided by the US Navy.
Memorial contributions may be made to Roopville Baptist Church, 18 Old Franklin St, Roopville, GA 30170; Centralhatchee Baptist Church, 212 Church St, Franklin, GA 30217 or Loon Mtn. Ministry, P.O. Box 1148, Lincoln, NH 03251.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
