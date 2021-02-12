Editor's Note: This is an updated version of an article that first appeared in the Jan.-Feb. 2016 issue of West Georgia Living.
Before history is written in books, it is experienced by people. Their memories provide living proof of events that were so epic, so sweeping, that they continue to shape the world today.
The Second World War, which raged between 1939 and 1945, was the most pivotal event of the 20th Century, so grand that it affected virtually every person then alive. It reached into every corner of the globe, even places far away from the battlefronts, including west Georgia and the tiny farm communities of Carroll County.
Jesse Bell of Roopville was not even 18 in February 1944 when he enlisted to serve in the U.S. Navy with the intention of becoming an aviator. But things did not go as planned, and he wound up with a shipside view of the Pacific War. Yet he survived to bring home tales of the Greatest Generation to his children and their children.
On Monday, Bell will celebrate his 95th birthday at home with family. It will be a quieter celebration this year due to the virus and the loss of Doris, his wife of 73 years, last November. But he has his cell phone and a long list of friends and extended family ready to call.
Off to War
His family’s income was based on running a grist mill and farming. But Jesse wanted to fly airplanes. Before he enlisted, he took a job at Brookley Army Air Field near Mobile to be near aircraft. He was also very interested in the war and kept a map to track what the newspapers were reporting. He joined the Civil Air Patrol with the hope of learning to fly and of joining in CAP patrols for German U-boats off the Alabama coast.
In 1944, realizing he was about to get drafted, Bell said he made a decision about joining the military.
“I liked airplanes so well, I said I’m going to get in the Navy and go to aviation school and see if I can get in it some way. It didn’t turn out that way.”
He went to boot camp and saw his fellow enlistees signing up for various schools to learn specialized skills for their Navy service. Bell completed his basic training, then came home on leave to Roopville with the expectation that he would return to start aviation school. When he returned, “they had canceled every school up there.”
Instead, Bell found himself a reluctant seaman on a troop train headed for California and then aboard a Navy cruiser headed for Enewetak Atoll in the South Pacific, 7,000 miles from Roopville.
There, Bell was assigned to the USS Case, a Navy destroyer meant to escort and protect warships from enemy attack. In 1944, the Case was less than 10 years old but had survived the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and was a three-year veteran of the Pacific War.
Bell only enlisted because of his interest in aviation. And he didn’t mind letting his shipboard superiors know that he was unhappy.
“I wouldn’t volunteer for nothing,” Bell said. “I was mad. I talked to my skipper and tried to get him to get me a transfer to a carrier base, airbase, or whatever. He said ‘once a destroyer boy, always a destroyer boy.’ He didn’t like it and I didn’t like it.”
But Bell became used to the ship and to his commanding officer, who, as it turned out, was from Prichard, Ala. Soon, Bell said, he and the skipper became good friends. It was a good thing because, over the next two years, the Case was to be Bell’s home. Together, Bell, his shipmates and the ship itself would see considerable action.
Battle on the High Seas
At the end of 1944, American forces in the Pacific had won significant victories, pushing closer to the Japanese mainland. In their defense, the Imperial Japanese Army and Navy fortified bases they had established on Iwo Jima and Chichi Jima. American forces, including the USS Case, established new bases in the Marshall and Caroline Islands, preparing for a new offensive against the Japanese Home Islands.
After three years of hard fighting, the Japanese suffered irreplaceable losses in men and equipment and had to resort to desperate measures, including suicide missions against US ships. Along with kamikaze aircraft, the Japanese developed manned torpedoes nicknamed “Kaiten.”
On Nov. 20, 1944, two such suicide craft entered the harbor at Ulithi Atoll in the Carolines, where the Case – with Bell on board – was guarding a Navy task force.
“The water was pretty, the sun was shining – prettiest day you ever saw – then they called down and said ‘get your headset on, get the lookouts posted; there’s been a sub reported in the area.’”
One of the subs had destroyed an oil tanker in the lagoon, sending black smoke roiling into the blue sky. The other ships in the harbor were on the lookout for other attackers. A Navy light cruiser near the Case spotted a periscope in the water, and her captain tried to ram the vessel but missed. Now it was up to the Case to stop the craft.
“We almost sideswiped him, but the skipper turned around again, came back, and hit him broadside,” Bell said. Afterward, the Case and other vessels dropped depth charges in the water.
Only weeks later, as the Americans planned an offensive against the Japanese home island of Okinawa, taking out enemy bases around Iwo Jima became of critical importance. That summer, U.S. Marines landed on the island and began what would become one of the fiercest battles of the war; one which would not end until February 1945. Meanwhile, ships like the Case patrolled the waters around Iwo Jima to prevent Japanese reinforcements.
On Christmas Eve, 1944, an American aircraft spotted two Japanese vessels headed away from the area. The Case, along with another destroyer, the USS Roe, were ordered to give pursuit.
“This was about the crack of dawn, and we chased them till about 1 or 2 o’clock that afternoon,” Bell said.
Bell said the Case fired at one of the ships, scored a hit, then the crew watched as the ship turned back for an attack run on the American vessel.
Suddenly, one of Bell’s crewmates spotted a torpedo in the water. The Case’s quick-thinking skipper swerved the 341-foot long ship, just barely avoiding destruction. The Case returned fire, causing catastrophic damage. The Japanese crew abandoned the vessel, but Bell said that even though the Case stopped to pick up survivors, none of the Japanese accepted the offer.
Finally, a pilot
After the war, Bell returned to Roopville and took over the family grist mill, enjoying success with the post-war demand for ground corn. He also resumed his social life.
In 1947, Bell went on a double movie date in downtown Carrollton. He had persuaded a friend to go out with a girl he knew named Doris Walker. But it turned out that both the friend and Bell’s date that night had seen the movie, so they swapped partners and Bell and Walker went to see a second movie. That was the end of the double dates, because from that point on Bell and Walker became an item. They married on June 5 of that year.
In 1952, the man who had joined the Navy to learn to fly finally got his wish and became a pilot. By then, he was also part of the aviation industry. He and his wife moved to Marietta, where Bell worked at Lockheed helping to assemble all the military aircraft produced there for the next 33 years.
Until his eyesight grew bad, Bell continued to work on aircraft. He still flies, although with his son Don in the pilot seat.
"He is a perfect example of the Greatest Generation," said his son. "He can do anything and has a work ethic that's really, really good. And he's a moral man, a Christian man, that raised his family right."
Some 16 million Americans served in all branches of the military during WWII; today, there are less than 400,000 left. They all have a unique perspective on the most transformative era of American history. These are stories worth telling and stories worth hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.