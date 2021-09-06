Mr. Jerry Wayne Wills, age 64, of Villa Rica passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021. He was born in Augusta on Friday, January 4, 1957. Mr. Wills was the son of the late, Carl Wills and the late, Inez (Lane) Wills. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wills is preceded in death by his sister, Carla (Wills) Donehoo.
Mr. Wills was a member of Heritage Heights Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching Gunsmoke, Westerns, Wrestling and various other shows on MeTV. Jerry was well respected and loved by many. Mr. Wills especially loved spending time with children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Shelia (White) Wills of Villa Rica; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Catrina and Dustin Disharoon of Whitesburg, Kayla and Allen Black of Villa Rica and Linda Sissum of Buchanan; three grandchildren, Kaleb Disharoon, Heavenly Black, A.J. Black and a number of other relatives.
Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 3P.M. from Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Michael Gilreath and Brother Joe Keaton officiating.
Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Dallas with A.J. Black, Shawn Donehoo, Robbie Dean, David Swanger, Trish Breon, and Donnie Allen serving as pallbearers. Kaleb Disharoon will serve as an Honorary Pallbearer.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, prior to the service, from 1P.M. until the funeral hour.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online tribute wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com .
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Temple.
