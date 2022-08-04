Jerry Eugene Teal Sr., age 79, of Mt. Zion Road, Carrollton, Georgia passed away on July 30, 2022 after a lengthy illness. He was the youngest child of Mr. Lunie E. Teal and Jimmie Lee Windom Teal, Mt. Zion Road. Carrollton, Georgia.
Jerry was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and uncle, He attended Mt. Zion High School, graduating with honors and as salutatorian of his class. He then graduated from the University of West Georgia, (formerly, West Georgia College) with a major in Biology. Upon graduation from the University of West Georgia, Jerry enrolled at the University of Georgia, School of Pharmacy where he was a member of Rho Chi Professional honor fraternity. Once again, he graduated with honors.
After receiving his degree in pharmacy, from The University of Georgia, he moved to Gainesville, Georgia where he was employed as a pharmacist at Revco Drug Store. After a few years, he returned to his hometown of Carrollton, Georgia where he continued as a pharmacist for over forty (40) years.
In addition to his career as a pharmacist, Mr. Teal was also a local real estate developer and pursued this interest full-time after his retirement as a pharmacist. He is best remembered as the owner and developer of Westover Square Shopping Center in Carrollton, Georgia.
Survivors include his wife Susana Urquides Teal; sons, Jerry E. Teal, Jr. (Anna) of Douglasville, Georgia and Jonathan Andrew Teal of Ocoee, Florida; and a daughter, Janice Valerie Teal, of Carrollton, Georgia.
Additional survivors are two sisters, Inez Teal McDonald (Hugh) of Dunwoody, Georgia and Dr. Janice R. Teal of Carrollton, Georgia; two brothers, Dewey E. Teal and wife Ramona of Carrollton, Georgia and James L. Teal (Marilyn), Marietta. Georgia; brother-in-law, Troy P. Reves Sr., (Margie) of Decatur, Georgia; many nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lunie E. Teal; five sisters: Lillian Teal Moore (J.P), Syble Teal Estes (Andy), Margie Teal Reeves, Berna Teal Burson (Perry), Ramona Teal Johnson (Bill) and a nephew, Alton Parker Johnson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Derrick Newton officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the service hour.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to the Mr. and Mrs. L. E. Teal Scholarship Fund at the University of West Georgia, Carrollton, Georgia or the church or a charity of your choice.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia has charge of arrangements.
