Jerry Eugene Teal Sr., age 79, of Mt. Zion Road, Carrollton, Georgia passed away on July 30, 2022 after a lengthy illness. He was the youngest child of Mr. Lunie E. Teal and Jimmie Lee Windom Teal, Mt. Zion Road. Carrollton, Georgia.

Jerry was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and uncle, He attended Mt. Zion High School, graduating with honors and as salutatorian of his class. He then graduated from the University of West Georgia, (formerly, West Georgia College) with a major in Biology. Upon graduation from the University of West Georgia, Jerry enrolled at the University of Georgia, School of Pharmacy where he was a member of Rho Chi Professional honor fraternity. Once again, he graduated with honors.

