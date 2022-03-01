Mr. William Jerry Shackelford, 80, of Marietta, formerly of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Jerry was born on July 27, 1941, in Carrollton, the son of the late Robert Shackelford and Effie Walker Shackelford.
He was a retired Industrial Tool Salesman for Ziegler Tools in Atlanta, and attended Central Baptist Church in Douglasville.
Jerry was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan and loved gardening and working around the house.
Survivors include his daughter, Vicki (Britt) Massey of Jasper; son, David (Christy) Shackelford of Douglasville; daughter, Lisa (Dwight) Golden of Douglasville; grandchildren, Austin, Brady, Madison, Adam, Cole, Carly, Clay and Connor; the mother of his children, Charlotte Shackelford and a brother, Lee Shackelford, both of Carrollton.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Belle McKinzey; brothers, Harlan and Wayne Shackelford; and an infant brother, Larry Edward Shackelford.
Due to his wishes his body will be cremated and a private family memorial service will be held with Bro. Charles Gibbs officiating.
Inurnment will be in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Central Baptist Church, 5811 Central Church Road, Douglasville.
Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
