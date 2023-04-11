Mr. Jerry Mack Waldrop, age 79, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023.

Mr. Waldrop was born on April 24,1943 in Lineville, Alabama the son of the late Jessie Waldrop and Era East Waldrop. He served in the US Army from 1961 to 1967. During his career he worked for Carrollton Tire, Southwire and later owned and operated his own trucking company. He was a member of Dingler’s Chapel Church and one of his favorite hobbies was hanging out at the Waffle House.

To send flowers to the family of Jerry Waldrop, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 29
Memorial Service
Saturday, April 29, 2023
1:00PM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Trending Videos