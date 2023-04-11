Mr. Jerry Mack Waldrop, age 79, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023.
Mr. Waldrop was born on April 24,1943 in Lineville, Alabama the son of the late Jessie Waldrop and Era East Waldrop. He served in the US Army from 1961 to 1967. During his career he worked for Carrollton Tire, Southwire and later owned and operated his own trucking company. He was a member of Dingler’s Chapel Church and one of his favorite hobbies was hanging out at the Waffle House.
Survivors include his children, Jerry David Waldrop (Angie), Connie Shiflett (Mike Bean), Tammy Gail Bearden (Darryl), Eddie Wayne Waldrop; stepchildren, Kayla Whiteside, Emily Whiteside; grandchildren, April Kolk, Krystal Crawford, Kayla Henry, James Bearden, Dakota Waldrop, Shawn Waldrop, Dalton Wisdom, Sandy Shiflett, Jeromy Harrellson, Savannah Waldrop; 10 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Martha Waldrop and son-in-law, Terry Daugherty. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Thalia Haynes Waldrop; daughter Sandra June Daugherty; grandson, Rusty Shiflett; sister Ellaree McCormick; brothers, Leland Waldrop and Doris Waldrop.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Robertson officiating.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia has charge of arrangements.
