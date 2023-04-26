Mr. Jerry Mack Waldrop, age 79, of Carrollton, Ga passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Robertson officiating.

Service information

Apr 29
Memorial Service
Saturday, April 29, 2023
1:00PM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
