Mr. Jerry Lowe, age 77 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022.
He was born in Blount County, Alabama on May 27, 1945, son of the late Jesse Lowe and Mary Lorene Todd Lowe.
Mr. Lowe was a Vietnam combat veteran, and served in the United States Army from 1965-1967. He worked for 28 years at Eastern Airlines, then in Human Resources as a labor relations specialist for the FAA, North American Rayon Corporation, Werner Ladders, North American Bus Company, and Plantation Patterns. He received his J.D. from John Marshall Law School in 1977. He was an active member and served as a deacon at First Baptist Church, Carrollton.
He is survived by his wife, Diane L. Lowe; sons, Nathan Lowe (Mia Wood) of Little Compton, Rhode Island, Jesse Lamar Lowe (Carrie Fitts) of Roopville, Georgia, Jeremy Lowe (Cait) of Acworth, Georgia, Patrick Lowe of Carrollton, Georgia; daughters, Kristi Lowe (Andrew Gore) of Carrollton, Georgia, Katiann Lowe of Carrollton, Georgia; grandchildren, Duncan Lowe, Fisher Lowe, Ardis Lowe, Hawkins Lowe, Jack Lowe, Ellis Lowe; brothers, L.D. Lowe of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Douglas Lowe of Allgood, Alabama.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Otis Ratliff, Jack Lowe; and sister, Ovada Stephens.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. David Hughes officiating.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Lowe’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
