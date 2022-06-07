Jerry Johnston

Mr. Jerry Edwards Johnston, 82, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on June 5, 2022.
Jerry was born on April 15, 1940, in Randolph County, Alabama, to the late Orion John and Pearlie Edwards Johnston.
He was retired from Liberty National Life Insurance Company where he worked as a debit agent.
Jerry was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He enjoyed crappie fishing, gardening, cooking, and spending quality time with family and friends. Also, Jerry was known for his honesty, strong work ethic, sense of humor, and being there to help others in times of need.
He fought his illness with strength and courage, while leaning on his faith. Jerry was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Newell, Alabama, and attended Mountain View Baptist Church in Bowdon for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Helon Robinson Johnston; his brothers, John Johnston and Bobby Johnston; his sisters, Mickey Bateman, Dess Russell, Jo Ann Toole, and Mary Terrell; and his stepson, Ken Williams.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Kathy Turner Johnston; his sons, Ricky Johnston, of Arlington, Texas, and Jerome (Jennifer) Johnston, of Carrollton, Georgia; his siblings, Ray (Joan) Johnston, of Arlington, and Janice Kemp, of Gretna, Louisiana; his grandchildren, Julianna Johnston and Jake Johnston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home in Bowdon. Rev. Corky Addison and Rev. Windle Patterson will officiate. Pallbearers will be Greg Johnston, Mark Johnston, Tracy Terrell, Chad Terrell, Shannon Robinson, and Chuck Robinson. Jerry’s former co-workers at Liberty National will serve as honorary pallbearers. Interment will be held at Mountain View Baptist Cemetery.
Prior to the services on Wednesday, the family will receive friends at Rainwater Funeral Home from noon until the funeral hour.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the Joe Lee Griffin Hope Lodge (1104 Ireland Way, Birmingham, AL 35205) in Birmingham, Alabama.
Online donations can be made by visiting www.cancer.org and using the search feature to find information specific to Joe Lee Griffin Hope Lodge.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
