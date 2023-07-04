Mr. Jerry “Jay” Calvin Conaway, age 80, of Temple passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023. He was born in Jackson County, Alabama on Tuesday, June 22, 1943. Mr. Conaway was the son of the late, Henry Conaway and the late, Flora (Gilbert) Conaway. In addition to his parents, Jay was preceded in death by one brother, Vallace Conaway and by three sisters, Eloise Jerome, Linese Johnson, and Joyce Cowart, and by one half-sister, Susie Conaway.
Jay retired from Kroger as a Meat Market Manager. He began his career at the age of 13, cutting meat for Bud McKibben’s store and retiring after 30 years of service with Kroger. Jay was a devoted member of Temple United Methodist Church. He enjoyed playing golf, attending his weekday morning routine of eating breakfast at Hardee’s in Temple, being involved at Church, (in earlier years) being involved with the Temple High School Boosters and being an amazing “Papa” to his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Gail Conaway of Temple; his son and daughter-in-law, Clay and Kim Conaway of Carrollton; his daughter and son-in-law, Ginger and John Dufour of Carrollton; one brother, Lloyd Conaway of Calhoun; two sisters, Verma Bradley of Temple and Carrie Bailey of Rainsville, Alabama; three half-sisters, Becky Ballew, Sandra McBrayer, and Betty Lepan all of Alabama. Mr. Conaway is also survived by his grandchildren, Claire Dufour, Kate Dufour, Addyson Conaway, Jacob Conaway, Luke Conaway and a number of other relatives.
Visitation will be held at Temple United Methodist Church on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 from 6 p.m. (EST) until 8 p.m. (EST).
Funeral services will be conducted at Temple United Methodist Church on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at noon (EST) with Rev. Dr. Robert Brown officiating.
The family will also receive friends at the Church on Thursday, prior to the funeral, from 11 a.m. (EST) until the funeral hour.
Private Family Interment will follow the funeral service in Asbury Cemetery.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
