Jerry “Jay” Calvin Conaway

Mr. Jerry “Jay” Calvin Conaway, age 80, of Temple passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023. He was born in Jackson County, Alabama on Tuesday, June 22, 1943. Mr. Conaway was the son of the late, Henry Conaway and the late, Flora (Gilbert) Conaway. In addition to his parents, Jay was preceded in death by one brother, Vallace Conaway and by three sisters, Eloise Jerome, Linese Johnson, and Joyce Cowart, and by one half-sister, Susie Conaway.

Jay retired from Kroger as a Meat Market Manager. He began his career at the age of 13, cutting meat for Bud McKibben’s store and retiring after 30 years of service with Kroger. Jay was a devoted member of Temple United Methodist Church. He enjoyed playing golf, attending his weekday morning routine of eating breakfast at Hardee’s in Temple, being involved at Church, (in earlier years) being involved with the Temple High School Boosters and being an amazing “Papa” to his grandchildren.

Service information

Jul 5
Visitation
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
6:00PM-8:00PM
Temple United Methodist Church
24 Carrollton St.
Temple, GA 30179
Jul 6
Lie In State
Thursday, July 6, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
Temple United Methodist Church
24 Carrollton St.
Temple, GA 30179
Jul 6
Funeral Service
Thursday, July 6, 2023
12:00PM
Temple United Methodist Church
24 Carrollton St.
Temple, GA 30179
