Jerry “J. C.” Crawford, 68 of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
He was born on July 4, 1953, in Martinsburg, West Virginia, the son of the late Melvin Crawford and the late Elsie Mills Crawford.
He graduated from Martinsburg High School in 1972 and worked for many years doing powerline construction. J. C. was a U.S. Air Force veteran having served during Vietnam. He later he worked for Harley Davidson of Atlanta. His passion and love were for the motorcycle world.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Preston Slade Crawford.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 43 years, Pat Worley Crawford; son, Craig Crawford of Carrollton; sisters, Belinda Parsons and Rhonda Fowlkes; brother, Mark Crawford of West Virginia; and three grandchildren, Cooper Crawford, Jaxon C. Crawford and Ansleigh F. Crawford.
Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Minister Caryl Strange officiating. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Sam Dailey, Eric Garner, Frank Smith, Cody Wilson, Kevro Wilkins, Ronnie Tucker, A.J. Smith and David Adams. Robert Wilson served as an honorary pallbearer.
Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with military honors presented by the American Legion Post #143.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.